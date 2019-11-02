Home Cities Hyderabad

Former DGP of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Srinivas Anandaram passes away at 92

Former  Director-General of Police of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Padma Bhushan awardee Srinivas Anandaram died in a private hospital late on Thursday night.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former Director-General of Police of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Padma Bhushan awardee Srinivas Anandaram (File Photo |EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Director-General of Police of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Padma Bhushan awardee Srinivas Anandaram died in a private hospital late on Thursday night. He was 92. Anandaram is survived by his wife Vimala, aged 86. Anandaram, who joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1950 in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, served as the Director-General of Police of Andhra Pradesh in 1982-83. Later, he was posted as the Director-General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), New Delhi. It was then that he had headed a special investigation team to probe the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

He was awarded the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service in 1968 and Police Medal for distinguished service in 1975. He was like a father when he was the boss, said a former police officer who came to pay his respects to the departed soul. Everyone was equal to him when it came to discipline, his son Srikant recalled.

“I was due for superannuation in 1985, but the government felt I should continue in the service and complete the work entrusted to me,” Anandaram wrote in his book ‘Assassination of a Prime Minister as it Happened’. However, he was affronted by Rajiv Gandhi’s move to withdraw the case without consulting him. “Certain political decisions taken by the government might sometimes hurt bureaucracy and they should know how to handle it,” Rajiv Gandhi told Anandaram, the latter articulated in his book.

Anandaram was the DGP when NT Rama Rao was the chief minister of the State. “NT Rama Rao was very unreasonable in certain issues. Later, Anandaram preferred to resign from the DGP post rather than succumb to absolutely unwarranted demands,” said former Director-General of Police Swaranjit Sen.

Speaking to Express, another retired DGP of Andhra Pradesh R Prabhakar Rao, said, “He used to guide young officers like a teacher, and pull them up when necessary. As an officer, Anandaram amassed a brand name and value. It is a great loss for us.”

Apart from being a successful policeman, Anandaram also proved himself as a capable administrator. 
He was the managing director of Republic Forge Company during 1971-75, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Shipyard Limited from 1978 to 1981, vice-chairman and Managing Director of Nizam Sugar Factory Ltd., Hyderabad in 1981-82, and chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Trading Corporation from 1990-1993. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1987.

