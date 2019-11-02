Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's medical colleges organise annual cultural and sporting extravaganza

Pulsation-2019, the annual cultural and sporting extravaganza for medicos in the city, will wrap up today.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:27 AM

Students taking part in ‘Pulsation-2019’ cultural event in the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pulsation-2019, the annual cultural and sporting extravaganza for medicos in the city, will wrap up today. The fest is being organised by interns, students and management of Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr VRK Women Medical College, Nimrah Institute of Medical Sciences and Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences. 

Health was on top of the priority of the medicos to-do list and therefore the event began with Zumba instructor Disha Methi Khandelwal conducting an energetic dance session for the students, in which over 50 of them took part. The two-hour session, Disha said, was both for fun and health as it burns calories and works up a sweat. Day two was about cleanliness and hygiene, and students got into different groups, sported different coloured tops and took up cleaning of the premises. This was part of their Swachh Bharat initiative. 

Shadan Tehniyat, Secretary of Shadan Educational Institution said, “Activities, sports, social and cultural gatherings play a crucial role in a doctor’s life and contributes to their overall health and mental strength. The event showcases the potential talent and skill set of doctors. Other events like women empowerment tools, breast cancer awareness programmes were also a part of the fest.

Pulsation-2019 Dr VRK Women Medical College Nimrah Institute of Medical Sciences Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences
Comments

