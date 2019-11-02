Hyderabad's traffic to ease as Biodiversity flyover level-II to open on November 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For easing traffic congestion in Hitec city and Madhapur areas, the crucial second level Biodiversity Junction flyover will be opened to traffic from November 4. This flyover will provide a conflict-free corridor for the traffic moving from Khajaguda to Mind Space and will give a major relief to motorists passing through this stretch. The Biodiversity flyover saw a major part of the work completed some time ago after the construction of the central portion above the junction.

The work on this stretch called ‘obligatory stance’ is nothing short of an achievement for GHMC as there were several constraints of traffic and property acquisitions that delayed the work. Moreover, what makes this monumental is the fact that the completion of the ‘obligatory stance’ was done at a height of 17 metres from the road level, making it one of the highest flyovers in the city.