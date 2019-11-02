Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's traffic to ease as Biodiversity flyover level-II to open on November 4

For easing traffic congestion in Hitec city and Madhapur areas, the crucial second level Biodiversity Junction flyover will be opened to traffic from November 4. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic

Hyderabad Traffic (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For easing traffic congestion in Hitec city and Madhapur areas, the crucial second level Biodiversity Junction flyover will be opened to traffic from November 4. This flyover will provide a conflict-free corridor for the traffic moving from Khajaguda to Mind Space and will give a major relief to motorists passing through this stretch. The Biodiversity flyover saw a major part of the work completed some time ago after the construction of the central portion above the junction.

The work on this stretch called ‘obligatory stance’ is nothing short of an achievement for GHMC as there were several constraints of traffic and property acquisitions that delayed the work. Moreover, what makes this monumental is the fact that the completion of the ‘obligatory stance’ was done at a height of 17 metres from the road level, making it one of the highest flyovers in the city.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hitec city Madhapur Khajaguda Mind Space GHMC
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp