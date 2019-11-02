Kanchanbagh police nab woman for killing her kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old woman, who allegedly killed her two children by administering insulin injections and sleeping pills, was arrested by the Kanchanbagh police on Friday. She was produced before a local court and sent on judicial remand. According to police, Syeda Farhath Begum, 35, who suffers from a chronic disease and a mental illness, allegedly killed Neha Jabeen, 15 and Mohd Abdul Aziz, 14.

She also strangled them after administering the medicines. “The woman has been mentally disturbed for the past 15 days. She has been saying that she would die soon due to ill health. She wanted to kill them before she died, as her husband might not look after them,” police said.