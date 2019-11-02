Rachakonda police nab priest for using casteist slurs, sexual harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old priest from Malkajgiri was arrested by the Rachakonda police for alleged sexual harassment of a Class IX student and use of casteist slurs against the victim’s family. The accused, Thangirala Soma Shekar Sarma alias Shekar, has been accused of allegedly deceiving the victim in the name of love. When the victim’s father realised the same, he confronted Shekar.

In response, Shekar allegedly stated that as an upper-caste man he had the ‘right to play’ with a girl from a lower caste. According to police, based on a complaint from the girl’s father, the priest has been booked for charges of sexual harassment and under the SC/ST Prevention of atrocities act and taken into custody on Friday.