Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC ire surrounds funeral pyre

Scuffle breaks out between RTC workers and cops as the latter diverts driver Babu’s funeral procession

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tension prevailed in Karimnagar after police diverted the funeral procession of driver Babu towards the cremation ground. RTC workers demanded that his body be kept at the Karimnagar bus depot

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  On Friday, ahead of the funeral procession of TSRTC driver N Babu, who died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, his son N Sai Kiran had appealed to the police to let the family keep his mortal remains at the Karimnagar Bus Depot-2 for a while, where the driver had worked for several years. “My father loved his job very much. It was his desire to see his workplace before he left the world for good. He will rest in peace if his desire is fulfilled,” Sai Kiran told the police.

Though the police initially okayed the family’s wish, Sai Kiran’s requests were in vain as they diverted the procession from his house midway and headed towards the cremation ground to avoid tension. In fact, even before the procession, when Babu’s body was kept at his house, a large number of police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent ‘untoward incidents’. They had set up barricades around the house, situated at Arepalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar. That, however, did not stop scores of RTC workers and political party leaders from paying their last respects to the deceased driver. 

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar being arrested by police
in Karimnagar

For the past two days, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga and the JAC leaders have been staying beside Babu’s body, continuing their protest against the TRS government. TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, MLA D Sridhar Babu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, CPM State secretary Tamminent Veera Badram and TJS president Kodandaram paid their tributes to Babu. 

Meanwhile, RTC workers raised slogans against government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. TJS president demanded that the government immediately hold discussions with the JAC leaders. A woman conductor alleged that the chief minister was suppressing their voices even as they were conducting the strike in peaceful manner.  “KCR neither has any morals nor humanity. His attitude has resulted in the death of 21 RTC workers,” she said.It may be recalled that Babu had died of cardiac arrest during the Saroornagar protest around three days ago. 

Last rites amid protests
The last rites of Babu was performed by his family at Arepalli cremation ground on Friday, amid heavy security. Though the body was supposed to be taken to the Karimnagar Bus Depot-2, police diverted the procession. They also prevented the RTC workers and political party leaders from participating in the cremation process. Owing to this, a scuffle broke out between the protestors and the police.

The workers wanted to keep his body at the RTC depot. In protest against the police action, they lit bamboo sticks in front of the police vans. Later, along with leaders from Opposition parties, they marched towards the bus depot. An RTC worker was severely injured in the scuffle.

Bandi ‘assaulted’ by police
In the scuffle that ensued after Babu’s funeral procession was diverted, police allegedly attacked BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and arrested him. He, among others, were taken to the Police Commissioner’s office. BJP activists staged protest against the police and demanded an apology from them. They also tried to barge into the Commissioner’s office on Friday night.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC driver TSRTC strike TSRTC BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Manda Krishna Madiga TPCC D Sridhar Babu T Jeevan Reddy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp