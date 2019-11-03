Married woman commits suicide over harassment in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after 23-year-old Sivani, a software engineer enjoyed shopping with her sister and gifted a saree to her mother, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence due to harassment from her husband and in-laws.

In the early hours of Saturday, her husband noticed her hanging from the ceiling. He then called the police and asked them to take her to the hospital. The police shifted the woman to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Her husband Sukeeth is also a software engineer. Sivani’s parents lodged a complaint with the police stating that she took the extreme step after she was harassed mentally and physically by her husband, they claimed who was having an affair with another woman.