GHMC launches special drive to collect scrap from households

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a 10-day special drive to collect scrap and disposable material from households.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC officials collect scrap from households in the city on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a 10-day special drive to collect scrap and disposable material from households. On Sunday, GHMC staff in various parts of the city collected scrap material, such as, old bed mattresses, broken furniture and unusable waste material to prevent them from being thrown on roads and open nalas. 

The drive was taken up as per the instruction of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. 
The purpose of the programme is to prevent waste being thrown out in public areas and to stop the clogging of drains. The drive is intended not only to collect disposable articles from homes, but also to sensitise people regarding the implications of such practises. 

The GHMC has involved various voluntary organisations, residential welfare societies and self help groups who can facilitate the collection of these  items from the public.  
GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed the Zonal Commissioners to personally monitor and submit reports on a daily basis. 

TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC
Comments

