KT Rama Rao invited to WEF 2020 annual meet at Davos

KTR will take part in key discussions at the meeting which will focus on harnessing the benefits of the technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution while minimizing their risks.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2020 will be a year of major global events for Telangana. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting which will take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from January 21 to January 24 next year. 

The theme of the meeting will be ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’ Appreciating the work of minister KTR in the IT and industrial sector, Børge Brende, president, World Economic Forum in a letter to the minister said, “Your leadership has led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives in Telangana and continues to rank high in ease of doing business in India.” 

He added, “Given the forum’s collaboration with your government on the ‘Medicines from the Sky’ project, your insights into this and other relevant topics will add significant value to the deliberations.”  
KTR expressed happiness over receiving the invitation for the prestigious meet in 2020. “I see this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry and innovation,” he said.   

KTR will take part in key discussions at the meeting which will focus on harnessing the benefits of the technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution while minimizing their risks.  

In the 50 years since its inception, the WEF annual meetings have seen the world’s most impactful high-level gatherings, bringing together leaders from government, international organisations, business and civil society to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

TAGS
KT Rama Rao WEF 2020
