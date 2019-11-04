Man hacks Facebook account, gets money from victim’s friends

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old techie who allegedly hacked a woman’s Facebook account and extorted money from her friends online by impersonating her was arrested by the Cyber crime wing of Rachakonda police here on Sunday.

The accused, Bathula Venkateswarlu, had sent a link from a phishing website (spoofed site) to the victim, a housewife from Saroornagar, and stole her Facebook account user ID and password after she clicked on the link. He then logged into the account, changed the password, recovery e-mail address and phone number.

Interacting with the woman’s online friends through Facebook messenger, he requested them to send small sums of money to allegedly pay medical bills after meeting with a road accident. Falling for the story, some of the woman’s friends transferred the money to the bank account provided by Bathula. The matter was brought to light only after a friend called the woman to enquire about her health.