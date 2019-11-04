Private hospitals checked for fire safety

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the ghastly fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Shine Children’s Hospital, which claimed an infant’s life and critically injured five other children, officials from the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department of Hayathnagar fire station has been conducting surprise inspections at private hospitals in the city.

Speaking to Express, B Srenaiah, Hayathnagar Station Fire Officer said, “We carried out inspections at Kamineni Hospital, Prathima Hospital and Medicare Hospital. Fire safety equipment is not up to the mark at Medicare Hospitals. The other two are better off in terms of fire safety.”