Right-wing leaders promise they won’t celebrate or protest Ayodhya verdict

In light of the forthcoming Supreme Court judgment, the right wing leaders expressed their commitment towards peace and communal harmony in the city. 

Published: 04th November 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar holding a meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday over safety measures in light of Ayodhya verdict

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar holding a meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday over safety measures in light of Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya case to be delivered on November 17, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday convened a meeting with right-wing groups and other organisations in connection with safety measures in preventing untoward incidents. 

As many as 40 leaders of various Hindu groups and members of different political parties attended the meeting at the CP office. The situation in the city and maintenance of law and order were discussed. 

In light of the forthcoming Supreme Court judgment, the right wing leaders expressed their commitment towards peace and communal harmony in the city. 

All the leaders gave assurance that there will not be any celebration or protest irrespective of the nature of the court’s judgment. The police commissioner also warned those who try to misuse social media for spreading fake news and rumours. He cautioned the administrators of all the WhatsApp groups about posting and circulating wrong and fake information. 

The right-wing leaders also requested the police to post additional forces at sensitive localities to prevent untoward incidents. The city BJP leaders Goutham and Mahender requested the CP for bandobust at vulnerable places.

