Home Cities Hyderabad

Store forces customer to pay for carry bag, fined Rs 8,000

The forum further censured the company for harassing customers. 

Published: 04th November 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

plastic use, plastic bags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A retail branch of the Aditya Birla Group Limited was asked to pay Rs 8,000 by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum for forcing a customer to pay Rs 9 for a plastic carry bag. The forum further censured the company for harassing customers. 

City resident Kolan Srinivas Reddy, in his complaint to the consumer forum, said that he had bought clothes from an Aditya Birla store in the city. The store had charged him `2,172 for the items bought. The price was inclusive of the plastic carry bag, charged at `9. The complainant, who is a law student, sought a refund of `9  for the plastic bag, stating he should not be charged for one. However, he was denied the same. He alleged that the he was forced to pay for it despite vehement objections. 

Kolan also told the forum that the Aditya Birla group was also endorsing its brand on the carry bag, for which he was forcefully charged. He claimed that the company was exploiting “gullible customers for its personal gain by selling these carry bags.”
Terming this an undoubted glitch in Aditya Birla’s services, the forum asked the group to refund `9 to the customer, in addition to the compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic carry bag Aditya Birla store
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vinay
    Can we oppose in Bangalore also??
    13 days ago reply
Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp