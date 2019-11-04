Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana police initiate measures to close uncapped borewells

Incidents of children falling into borewells are increasing in various parts and need to be prevented by creating awareness among the people. 

Published: 04th November 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

borewell

For representational purposes

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have fixed a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for rescuing children falling into borewells, the Telangana police have initiated a novel programme along with the revenue department officials to close uncapped borewells in rural and urban places to prevent tragic incidents of children falling into them. 

Keeping in mind the previous incidents in the State and the recent death of Sujit Wilson by falling into a borewell in Tamil Nadu, the DGP M Mahendar Reddy directed all district unit officials to take measures in identifying the unclosed and abandoned borewells in both rural and urban places. 

“Don’t let it happen to another child again. Yesterday, it was Sujit in Tamil Nadu and earlier it was Chinnari alias Veena of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. They could not be saved even after rigorous efforts of hundreds of men from various departments,” the DGP said about the incidents of borewell deaths. 

The DGP also directed the unit officials and policemen in the State that every policeman should inform the landlords and make sure all such borewells are closed.

“Anyone who notices any unused and abandoned borewell should dial 100 and inform us,” police officials said. The police also asked parents to keep a close watch on their children playing in the fields.

The NDRF has designed a SOP that unifies support to all functional areas. The expertise of NDRF in strengthening the coordination amongst the various stakeholders is important for effective response. 
