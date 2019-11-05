A school’s lone fight to save a lake

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike the NCR region, the blue sky in Hyderabad might still be visible, but Delhi’s smog must act as a wake-up call for everyone in society to see how we are treating our natural resources. In Hyderabad, hundreds of lakes have disappeared in the past few decades. One look at Musi river is enough to show us the callous treatment that have been meted out to water bodies in the city. However, amid this gloomy spectacle, there have been splashes of hope during which Hyderabadis have come together to build forests and protect lakes.

One such initiative is the revival of Meedikunta Lake taken up by the students of Fountainhead Global School in Hydernagar. The project, which is a brainchild of the founder-chairperson and principal of the school — Meghana Musunuri — has become a passion for the children who have been fighting all odds to keep it on track. The lake, which lies in the vicinity of the school, is surrounded by construction debris and shrub overgrowth. It is also a dump yard for effluents from surrounding neighbourhoods. Buildings have been constructed within the Full Tank Level of the lake. Lastly, it will take over `4 crore to revive the lake. But none of these factors has daunted the spirit of the children who have been giving their time and effort to the project since July this year.

“I do not want to keep the children’s education confined to four walls of the school. I want them to develop real world skills, and fight to bring a change in the world. Rights do not come without performing some duties,” says Meghana, who is Hyderabad’s City Champion for ‘Women Entrepreneur on the Web’ by Google.

Fund raising & challenges

The children have been conducting several fund raisers for Meedikunta Lake, and they have raised `4 lakh till now. All the students have been given a handbook that outlines the project and can be used to ask people to contribute to the cause. They have also hosted a tea party, organised a round table conference, a flash mob and raised awareness in the local communities. The kids have also collected water and alcohol bottles from the vicinity of the lake, which they plan to convert into art pieces and sell on an e-commerce site.

One of the first challenges was to get the required permissions from different authorities in the city. In July, it was formally put into motion by submitting a letter to GHMC Zonal Commissioner Hari Chandana and corporator Jagadeeshwar Goud requesting permission to rejuvenate the lake. They have also approached the police, HMWSSB and other officials in the GHMC to help them save the lake. The project has been conceived as a three-step process — rejuvenate, refresh, and recharge, in collaboration with non-profit organisation SWAN (Save Water and Nature), and Women in Politics. “A small Sewage Treatment Plant costs at least `1.5 crore. We can either install one or can direct the effluents to a nearby STP through pipes,” said Meghana.

The first hurdle they overcame was to create a path leading to the lake. Before that, the lake was surrounded by vegetation all around and there was no way to approach it. The students, with the help of their parents, the school staff, the neighbours, activists and a bull dozer, have cleared out a way to reach the lake.

Mysha Tariq, who studies in class 3, said: “We are fighting to clean the lake so that people can procure clean water to drink from it. We also want to protect all the life forms in the lake, and make it a clean home for all the migratory birds.”

Bilvoa Vunnam, a student of class 9, is also designing a mascot for the campaign. “We want to have a new water source for the city. Contaminated lakes are also a hub for many diseases. Viral fevers are on the rise in the city and it is necessary to clean the lakes. I am depicting a girl as a mascot because most water bodies are referred to in the feminine form. We are still working on it and it will be released soon.”

Lauding the efforts of the students, Jasveen Jairath, convenor-founder of Save Our Urban Lakes, said: “All you need to revive a lake is to stop destroying it. Action has to be taken against people who destroy it. It is the question of a political will. Reviving a lake should not cost money. Money is spent to destroy a lake. We have to stop the nexus between politicians and real estate mafia.”