Home Cities Hyderabad

 Bard of Bangladesh comes to Hyderabad

Kazi Nazrul Islam, the National Poet of Bangladesh was known for his themes of spirituality, humanity and religion.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Nazrul Sammelan saw a melange of music and poetry | Sathya Keerthi and S Senbagapandiyan

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kazi Nazrul Islam, the National Poet of Bangladesh was known for his themes of spirituality, humanity and religion. His works inspired several writers and revolutionaries alike. That’s how he’s a celebrated figure across South Asia. And not just because Hyderabad has four lakh Bengalis as its denizens other non-Bengali attendees were also present at Lamakaan where the day two celebration of music, poetry, dance and screening of a documentary on the bard was held. Says Somerita Mallik, president of Chhayanath Calcutta and also a Nazrulgeeti singer who curated the Hyderabad Nazrul Sammelan, “We are a 10-year-old organization and for the past three years we are organizing Nazrul Utsav bringing artistes from Bangladesh to perform in India.”

The event was organised in collaboration with Bashori, a cultural organisation from the neighbouring country. It was in association with Sur O Dhwani Foundation. The songs written by Nazrul Islam are collectively known as Nazrul Geeti. Artiste Supriti Chakroborty recited his famous poem Victoress translated into English from the original Bijoyini.She also recited Naari in the English version ‘The Woman’. Artistes from Bangladesh Siddhartha Golder, Tarak Natto, Ashish Kumar Shil performed on musical instruments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kazi Nazrul Islam
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp