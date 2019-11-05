Home Cities Hyderabad

Biodiversity flyover thrown open to traffic

Besides opening the flyover, KTR also lays the foundation stone for three others projects, expected to come up at a cost of  Rs 330 crore.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

A panaroma of Biodiversity flyover at Gachibowli; (right) MAUD minister KT Rama Rao inaugurating the flyover | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With fewer traffic hurdles expected after the second level of Biodiversity Junction flyover was opened to public on Monday, the IT employees commuting to offices in Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli and other IT corridors, can now breathe easy. The flyover was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister  K T Rama Rao, along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. 

The 990-metre long flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion on the old Mumbai Highway from Mehdipatnam to Mind Space. GHMC officials told Express that the flyover will give major relief for motorists passing through  Khajaguda to Mind Space side. 

Constructed at a cost of Rs 69.47 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the project was scheduled for completion by early this year, but issues in land acquisitions delayed it. 
Meanwhile, KTR also laid the foundation stone for construction of a six-lane bidirectional flyover from Kondapur to Outer Ring Road, via Gachibowli  junction, a four-lane bidirectional flyover from Shilpa Layout road to ORR near Gachibowli Junction, and for the construction of a vehicular underpass across the existing Gas Godown road. 

All three projects would be built with a total cost of Rs 330 crore. They will also help ease traffic congestion at the Biodiversity junction.

GHMC official said that SRDP project is being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore, of which, works worth Rs 3,000 crore have been grounded, and other works worth Rs 2,000 crore would be grounded in a few months time.

