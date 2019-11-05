Home Cities Hyderabad

Boot camp held for blockchain enthusiasts

Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Cluster (INIAC) advisor Anjali Viramani Paul, data scientist Joy Mustafi and others took part in the event.

Published: 05th November 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A boot camp for data science and blockchain enthusiasts was held at We-Hub in the city on Monday. Dr Lerwen LIU, Senior Advisor, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, Thailand took part as the chief guest.

Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Cluster (INIAC) advisor Anjali Viramani Paul, data scientist Joy Mustafi and others took part in the event.On the issue of natural resources, Anjali said, “Clean air, water and good infrastructure is our birthright. A lot of natural resources are being wasted. India has the least water per person. If you think it is your right on your natural resources, then think of doing something. The objective of the boot camp is to give technology tools to build solutions for UN’s Sustainability Development Goals.”

Later, a hands-on session on using deep learning for computer vision and natural language processing applications was held. It was organised for about 40 enthusiasts.

Organised by INIAC and DAV Data Solutions, the meet was a part of the seven-day Indo-Data Week, India’s first-ever International Data Science Technology Conference for SDGs to bring together Data Science and Sustainability experts in India and abroad to facilitate public-private-partnerships to help accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp