Boot camp held for blockchain enthusiasts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A boot camp for data science and blockchain enthusiasts was held at We-Hub in the city on Monday. Dr Lerwen LIU, Senior Advisor, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, Thailand took part as the chief guest.

Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Cluster (INIAC) advisor Anjali Viramani Paul, data scientist Joy Mustafi and others took part in the event.On the issue of natural resources, Anjali said, “Clean air, water and good infrastructure is our birthright. A lot of natural resources are being wasted. India has the least water per person. If you think it is your right on your natural resources, then think of doing something. The objective of the boot camp is to give technology tools to build solutions for UN’s Sustainability Development Goals.”

Later, a hands-on session on using deep learning for computer vision and natural language processing applications was held. It was organised for about 40 enthusiasts.

Organised by INIAC and DAV Data Solutions, the meet was a part of the seven-day Indo-Data Week, India’s first-ever International Data Science Technology Conference for SDGs to bring together Data Science and Sustainability experts in India and abroad to facilitate public-private-partnerships to help accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 2030.