GHMC collects 42.50 MT of scrap in 2 days

Published: 05th November 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an encouraging response to the ten-day GHMC drive to collect scrap and disposable material from households, the civic body has collected 42.50 metric tonnes of scrap and disposable material in the last two days. 

A major chunk of the collected material includes  broken furniture (14,485 MT), followed by old mattresses and pads (11,281 MT), electronic waste (2,027 MT), plastic waste (3,329 MT), dangerous goods (0,010 MT), and others  In an encouraging response to the ten-day GHMC drive to collect scrap and disposable material from households, the civic body has collected 42.50 metric tonnes of scrap and disposable material in the last two days. (11,399 MT). 

The collection will continue for the next eight days, with the aim to prevent disposing of the waste material into nalas and drains, causing clogging and making their maintenance more difficult for the GHMC. 

The drive is also intended to sensitise the families to stop such practices, and prevent inconvenience and serious implications in the rainy season. GHMC is involving voluntary organisations, Residential Welfare Societies, Self Help Groups who can facilitate collection of these items from the public. 

