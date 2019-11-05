Home Cities Hyderabad

‘I can’t flirt to save my life,’ says Rakul Preet Singh

 Actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen catching up with Sophie Choudry on the fitness chat show ‘Work It Up’, presented by TikTok and streamed on VOOT.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen catching up with Sophie Choudry on the fitness chat show ‘Work It Up’, presented by TikTok and streamed on VOOT. The actress spoke about why she doesn’t have a boyfriend.During a workout, Sophie pops the question, “Did you never have an affair, or had  a few in secret?” Rakul earnestly answers, “Nope, there was none, because I think I have been too busy working. I am single.” Sophie further probes, “What kind of boyfriend do you want?” Rakul barely has to think before she replies, “He should not be frivolous and should be intelligent. I want somebody who has a drive in life you know?  I am somebody who cannot just do relationships for the heck of it. There has to be a meaning to it. Two people have to be compatible. I think somewhere, love has lost its meaning in today’s time. I keep joking that I should have been born during the 70s!”

Sophie recalls, “When we started bonding, I used to suggest many names, but you rejected everyone on some pretext or other. You have bro- zoned two full industries!” Rakul exclaims, “No! no, please don’t say this! I haven’t. I just become the friend which is not a good thing!” She continues, “I can’t tell when someone is flirting, I can’t flirt to save my life! My closest friends flirt for me on the phone! Firstly I rarely know how to flirt, then I’ll get stuck somewhere.”

When inquired if she would date an actor, Rakul answers, “Ya! I mean it’s not the profession, it’s about the person that you are and if that actor is the same, why not?” Sophie says, “In the past, there have been several rumours linking you with Rana Daggubati. What happened to those?” Rakul groans, “Oh My God!,” and says, “We are neighbours, and part of a close friend group with Lakshmi Manchu who is also my best friend. Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He’s been a friend since I started my film journey.

When I became friends with him, he was in a relationship, so we became friends first and then you are the gang!”To conclude the conversation, when Lakshmi states that all guys are friend- zoned for Rakul, she says, “Don’t say that please. I have not friend-zoned anyone in Bollywood.” Rakul seems open to dating a Bollywood actor but who would that be? Any guesses?

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp