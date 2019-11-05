Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Land belongs to 32 people’

We are in shock about why he had to attack the tahsildar, when he was never involved in the issue,” said Suresh’s father Krishnaiah. 

Published: 05th November 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to sources, around 32 persons including Suresh’s family are in possession of a land measuring more than 100 acres at Gourelli village of Abdullapurmet mandal. All of them have been issued pattadar passbooks during late 90s. Though they are in possession of the land now, revenue records show different people as land owners. 

According to Suresh’s uncle Kura Durgaiah, though they are original owners and are in complete possession of the land, the ownership details in the revenue records suddenly disappeared and their names were replaced with those of unknown persons in 2016.

Since then, they have been making rounds of several government offices for changing the revenue records. Suresh’s father and uncle have a running dispute with a few persons over the ownership of a seven-acre parcel of land in Gourelli village.

“We have even approached the High Court, and the issue is pending before the Court,” he said.
“He has never been involved in any queries or never accompanied to any offices. He had just entered into real estate business. In the morning, after having food I went to the field and he left home. We are in shock about why he had to attack the tahsildar, when he was never involved in the issue,” said Suresh’s father Krishnaiah. 

