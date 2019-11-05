Polytechnic student hangs self; harassment by lecturers alleged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged harassment by her college lecturers forced a polytechnic student to end her life at Meerpet here on Sunday. The 16-year-old was found hanging at her residence here on Monday. The student was a third-year polytechnic student of the TRR Polytechnic College.

While her family completed her final rites, without filing a police case, the students of the college staged a protest outside the campus on Monday, seeking action against the accused lecturers. They also blocked the traffic for an hour, raising slogans against the college and its lecturers, holding them responsible for the girl’s death.

It is learnt that when the girl, along with other classmates, submitted her project work, the lecturers chided them by saying that the work was not up to the mark and abused them. They also threatened to fail the students in the project.

The students alleged that two lecturers have been harassing them since the beginning of the year over petty issues, finding fault in everything they did. As the college remained closed on Monday, police pacified the students, assuring them justice in the matter.

When contacted, police said they can start an investigation only after receiving a complaint from the parents of the deceased.