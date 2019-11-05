PV Sindhu Launches ‘Blood, Sweat and Honey’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu released the book ‘Blood Sweat And Honey’, a biographical anthology penned by VRK Rao. The book addresses the biographical trajectory of Rao, the chairman of Agile Group dealing in security services. It narrates his experiences in Air Force, voluntary retirement forced by untimely death of wife, challenges of managing a new business enterprise while being a single parent of three kids and eventual successes in multiple businesses – all through the book’s protagonist Murali. Talking about the book Sindhu said, “Today’s youth is largely inspired by instant success stories emerging from the technological world. But then the fast track is mercilessly treacherous.

Quick success doesn’t last long. Despite humble beginnings and personal tragedies, Rao attained success in several fields, built a large business group and, touched lives.” Sindhu’s coach Padma Bhushan Pullela was also there. He said, “Rao has achieved that much-elusive balance and it’s the most important takeaway from his story. Let’s not forget that life is a marathon, not a sprint! It is important that we learn from the previous generation of how they reached life’s goal posts uncompromising on values.” The author V R K Rao is also a retired Indian Air Force Squadron Leader.