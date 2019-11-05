Revenue officials boycott work, demand security at offices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In protest against the murder, the revenue officials in the State boycotted their work soon after they came to know about the gruesome murder and staged protests in front of their respective offices on Monday.

The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) have given a three-day boycott call in protest of her death.

The incident has sent shock-waves across the department. The officials who boycotted duties said they feared it could happen to any one of them, if no security was provided.

They raised slogans demanding justice for the slain tahsildar’s family by punishing the culprit at the earliest. TRESA asked revenue employees to assemble at the office of chief commissioner of land administration on Tuesday to take part in the funeral procession of Vijaya. They also demanded that the government provide security to women officers with immediate effect.

The Telangana Gazetted Officers (TGO) association condemned the attack on the officer and demanded the government to take necessary action to prevent recurrence of such crimes in future. “It is heart-wrenching to learn that an officer has been killed in her chamber while she was on duty,” said N Venkateshwar Rao of TGO.

Speaking to Express, Amarendar, the divisional revenue officer of Ibrahimpatnam said, “It appears that the culprit had no respect for the woman officer. If he had an issue, he should have reported it to higher-ups. It is a heinous crime against humanity.”

The Telangana employees’ association president A Padma Chary said, “As several political leaders are continuously making allegations against the officers, incidents of this nature are happening.” He urged the politicians to stop such practices. The revenue officials of all cadres who work in and around Hyderabad queued up to the mortuary to pay homage to the mortal remains of Vijaya Reddy.

The revenue officials of Basara also boycotted their duties in Nirmal district and staged protest in front of the tahsildar’s office. They demanded that the government provide protection to the officials.