Ten got jobs at 24-hr hackathon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : As part of Hack2Hire-Hackathon the winning team from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (G-NITS) was awarded a cash prize of `100,000 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) hosted a Hack2Hire - 24hr hackathon event in the city. Hackathon was aimed at spotting technology talent and to hire them from Tier 1 and 2 engineering colleges across India. Students from BITS Hyderabad, University of Hyderabad, JNTU Hyderabad, GNITS, CBIT, Chitakara University and Kalinga University.Out of the response 20 students were short listed and ten were given away jobs. The winning team from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (G-NITS) was awarded a cash prize of `100,000. Ten of them got job offers at the event.