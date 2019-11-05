Two inter-state offenders held for selling fake gold coins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested two inter-state offenders for duping the customers by selling rolled gold coins and Mahavir Jain idol as genuine gold. Police have seized rolled gold coins, Mahavir Jail idol and Rs 9 lakh cash from the accused. The arrested accused are -- Arjun Singh, 35, resident of Chatrinaka and Mohd Kallu, 34. Both are native of Kanpur Division, Kannauj of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Arjun Singh and Mohd Kallu have claimed that they obtained gold coins and gold antique Idol during cultivation of lands in UP and wanted to sell them at cheaper price.