Home Cities Hyderabad

A plant watering system that saves 10 lakh litres

Earlier, 18 lakh litres of water a month was being used on this stretch. Now, it has reduced to eight lakh litre monthly.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

The capacity of the one tank is 600 litre and the total number of tanks is 65.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a regular commuter in Hyderabad, there are good chances that slow-moving water tankers during peak traffic hours is one of your pet peeves. The misery is heightened when one of these tankers water plants on the median and roads get flooded. Keeping these issues in mind, the CSR arm of Phoenix Group, in association with Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), has adopted a 6-km median in Nanakramguda. They have found an innovative way to water the plants on the median without wasting water or causing traffic congestion.

Said Nilesh Jani, director of Phoenix Group: “When the government tankers come to water the plants, they use a huge hose, which does not let you control the amount of water being used. Soil erosion too takes place. That is why, we have installed water tanks at strategic locations on the median. The capacity of the one tank is 600 litre and the total number of tanks is 65. We fill the tanks at night so as to avoid daytime traffic snarls. Also, these tanks can hold water sufficient for two days.”

Explaining the system further, Joe King, Group CEO of Phoenix Group, said:“The plants are watered through a drip system. This avoids water wastage and soil erosion. We have deployed staff to look after the plants.” Pedestrian crossways have been provided wherever required. Earlier, 18 lakh litres of water a month was being used on this stretch. Now, it has reduced to eight lakh litre monthly. So there has been a 57% percent drop in the consumption of water. In the future, the company is planning to use treated, recycled water for the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water tankers plants TSIIC water
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp