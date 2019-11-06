A plant watering system that saves 10 lakh litres

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a regular commuter in Hyderabad, there are good chances that slow-moving water tankers during peak traffic hours is one of your pet peeves. The misery is heightened when one of these tankers water plants on the median and roads get flooded. Keeping these issues in mind, the CSR arm of Phoenix Group, in association with Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), has adopted a 6-km median in Nanakramguda. They have found an innovative way to water the plants on the median without wasting water or causing traffic congestion.

Said Nilesh Jani, director of Phoenix Group: “When the government tankers come to water the plants, they use a huge hose, which does not let you control the amount of water being used. Soil erosion too takes place. That is why, we have installed water tanks at strategic locations on the median. The capacity of the one tank is 600 litre and the total number of tanks is 65. We fill the tanks at night so as to avoid daytime traffic snarls. Also, these tanks can hold water sufficient for two days.”

Explaining the system further, Joe King, Group CEO of Phoenix Group, said:“The plants are watered through a drip system. This avoids water wastage and soil erosion. We have deployed staff to look after the plants.” Pedestrian crossways have been provided wherever required. Earlier, 18 lakh litres of water a month was being used on this stretch. Now, it has reduced to eight lakh litre monthly. So there has been a 57% percent drop in the consumption of water. In the future, the company is planning to use treated, recycled water for the project.