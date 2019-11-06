Driver dead, condition of other support staff critical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: VijayaReddy’s driver Gurunadham, who tried to save her while she was engulfed in flames, also sufffered severe burns. He was admitted in a hospital but on Tuesday, he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the condition of Vijaya attender, who also went to Vijaya’s rescue, continues to be a cause of concern. Chandraiah received 45% burns and was kept under observation in the burns ward. The doctors told his family that though the victim is unconsciousness, his condition is critical.

Driver Gurunadham

Another elderly person, Narayana Goud who was injured in the tragedy, is said to be responding to treatment. But his condition too is unstable given his age.“My father was standing near the door when the fire engulfed the tahsildar.

She had tried to come out which was when he too was torched,” said Goud’s son. He added that moments before the ghastly incident, his father had met the tahsildar who asked him to wait to correct a mistake.

Meanwhile, the condition of K Suresh, the assailant, who suffered 65% burns is said to be in a critical condition. He is at present undergoing treatment in the state-run Osmania General Hospital amid tight police security.