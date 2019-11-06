Dry waste collection centre inaugurated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Swachh Centre (dry waste collection centre), an initiative of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Sukuki Exnora, an NGO associated with solid waste management was inaugurated by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan here at Serilingampally on Tuesday.

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, GHMC zonal commissioner Harichandana Dasari were present.

The Swachh Centre, constructed beneath the flyover has facilities to store dry waste such as paper, plastic, metal and glass. The Swachh Centre is supported by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation as its CSR initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Rammohan said dry waste collection centre (DRCC) is the need of the hour in view of increasing urbanisation. He appreciated the CSR initiative of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and said this would to some extent reduce the waste transported to Jawaharnagar dump yard.

Harichandana said that the Swachh Centre was part of the 10-day Recylathon programme which was taken up at the instance of Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao. She also made an appeal to more corporate entities to support DRCC.