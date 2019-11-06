Emotions run high at slain Telangana tahsildar Vijaya’s funeral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All roads in Green Hills colony of Kothapet led to the slain tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy’s residence from where her charred body was taken in a procession and later the last rites were performed with State honours. Thousands of employees of the revenue departments thronged her home to pay their last respects. There was an undercurrent of disapproval over how unsafe the government servants are at their workplaces.

The cops made arrangements to control the commotion during the funeral procession, as the employees’ unions gave a call to attend her last rites in thousands. The visitors were left visibly tormented after witnessing Vijaya’s mother crying and wailing for her. The mourners raised slogans demanding justice for Vijaya Reddy. Even the TSRTC workers unions JAC leaders, who are facing their own threat of removal from services, attended the funeral.

Vijaya Reddy's mother cries inconsolably by her body | R V K Rao

her body | R V K Rao

Vijaya’s husband, P Subhash Reddy, who was inconsolable, said that irrecoverable damage has been done to his family, and it cannot be reversed even if the assailant is hanged. When asked if she had ever told him about any pressure or intimidation, he said she never mentioned to him anything to this effect. He said no other official must meet such a fate.

Officials fear for their life

Several revenue officials feared that this sort of killing might become a trend every time someone is unhappy with the officials. Jyothi, the tahsildar of Amberpet said she is scared to go to work after the incident. “This gruesome act will instigate others to go to such an extent. From now onwards, we will live in fear while delivering duties and have to suspect every visitor,” said she.

She added that problems arise due to lack of awareness on digitising and altering of land records.

Attender’s health still critical

The health condition of Chandraiah, the attender, who went in to rescue her continues to be a cause of concern on the second day, Tuesday. He received 45 per cent burns and is under observation at Apollo DRDO Hospital’s burns ward. Another elderly person, Narayana Goud who was injured in the incident, is said to be responding to treatment. Meanwhile, the condition of K Suresh, the assailant, who suffered 65 per cent burns is said to be critical. He is at present under treatment in state-run Osmania General Hospital amidst tight police security.

Couple leaves revenue officials embarrassed

While the revenue staff of Gundala tahsildar’s office of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district staged a protest wearing black badges, an elderly couple took officials to task levelling charges of corruption against them. A 47-second video clip went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the video, an elderly couple is seen yelling at the officials. The man questioned the officials asking how many more times they should visit the office to get work done. He said that they have been making rounds from the past two years. The woman points towards one of the protestors and said, “You took Rs 2,000 from me, give me back now. Otherwise, I will pull you out by holding your collar.”

Vijaya Reddy’s husband demands CBI probe

Even as police expedite the investigation into the murder, the demand for a CBI probe is growing. Immediately after the incident, revenue employees, raised their voice demanding a CBI probe. On Tuesday, Vijaya Reddy’s husband P Subhash Reddy also voiced support for a CBI probe. Speaking to the media on Tuesday after performing her final rites, Subhash Reddy stated that only a CBI inquiry would bring out the facts and also the alleged role of the real estate and the land mafia in the incident.

Employees boycott duties

Following the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association’s (TRESA) three-day boycott call, no business was transacted across the state. The protest will continue for the next two days. Several members assembled at the office of chief commissioner of land administration on Tuesday and discussed further course of action. They demanded the government to provide security to women officers. The employees demanded capital punishment to the accused. They demanded an ex gratia and government job to the kin of Gurunadham, who also succumbed to burns.