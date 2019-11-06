‘Healthy cities result in productive workforce’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A meet on ‘Healthy cities, wealthy nation’ was held recently at Administrative Staff College of India, Khairatabad. Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya took part as the chief guest. The event was organised by Foundation for Futuristic Cities president Karuna Gopal.As per a recent estimate by WHO, 63% of global mortality, or nearly about 36 million deaths per year, is due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Most of these deaths happen in cities – attributable to risks related to the urban environment. These risks include: physical inactivity and obesity, cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases from transport-generated urban air pollution, ischaemic heart disease and cancers and asthma from indoor air pollution, and heat-related strokes and illnesses.

“Ingredients of a successful, sustainable, vibrant city have a deeper common foundation: the most important asset of any city is the health of its citizens. Health is essential for fostering good livelihoods, building a productive workforce, creating resilient and vibrant communities, enabling mobility, and protecting vulnerable populations,” said Bandaru Dattatreya.

“The good health of all its citizens is one of the most effective markers of any city’s sustainable development. Healthy cities are environmentally sustainable and resilient. Cities with clean air, energy-efficient infrastructure, and widely accessible green spaces can attract more investment and businesses, create more jobs, and offer more opportunity to people from all walks of life.

Health is not only an indicator for monitoring progress, but a fundamental driver of sustainable development. Focusing on health can unlock progress to reduce inequalities in urban areas, and expand access to services and opportunities,” added Dattatreya.