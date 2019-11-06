Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Healthy cities result in productive workforce’

 A meet on ‘Healthy cities, wealthy nation’ was held recently at Administrative Staff College of India, Khairatabad.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  A meet on ‘Healthy cities, wealthy nation’ was held recently at Administrative Staff College of India, Khairatabad. Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya took part as the chief guest. The event was organised by Foundation for Futuristic Cities president Karuna Gopal.As per a recent estimate by WHO, 63% of global mortality, or nearly about 36 million deaths per year, is due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Most of these deaths happen in cities – attributable to risks related to the urban environment. These risks include: physical inactivity and obesity, cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases from transport-generated urban air pollution, ischaemic heart disease and cancers and asthma from indoor air pollution, and heat-related strokes and illnesses. 

“Ingredients of a successful, sustainable, vibrant city have a deeper common foundation: the most important asset of any city is the health of its citizens. Health is essential for fostering good livelihoods, building a productive workforce, creating resilient and vibrant communities, enabling mobility, and protecting vulnerable populations,” said Bandaru Dattatreya.

“The good health of all its citizens is one of the most effective markers of any city’s sustainable development. Healthy cities are  environmentally sustainable and resilient. Cities with clean air, energy-efficient infrastructure, and widely accessible green spaces can attract more investment and businesses, create more jobs, and offer more opportunity to people from all walks of life.

Health is not only an indicator for monitoring progress, but a fundamental driver of sustainable development. Focusing on health can unlock progress to reduce inequalities in urban areas, and expand access to services and opportunities,” added Dattatreya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp