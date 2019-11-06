Lineman gives illegal tap connections, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An outsourcing lineman, Srinu, working with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMSWS&SB) was caught by the vigilance wing of the water board for giving 60 unauthorised water connections in Gachibowli without valid permission from the water board. A criminal case under IPC Sections of 269, 379 and 430 was registered against him.

The linemen was collecting Rs 3,000-8000 from the customers for providing the illegal tap connections. This came to light during house-to-house survey being carried out by the water board officials to verify connections.