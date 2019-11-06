Vehicles increasing pollution: TSPCB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While many people felt relieved over better air quality in the city comparing it to the severe air pollution levels in Delhi NCR region, Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) data from the last few years shows a drastic increase in the air pollution levels in the city. The TSPCB officials blame it on the increasing number of vehicles on the road.

In the last few days, the air pollution in Delhi and NCR region has peaked to a three-year high, resulting in thick smog which has engulfed several parts of the national capital on Monday. Expressing a sigh of relief, many residents have started comparing the city’s air quality index which is in moderate level to Delhi’s air pollution. However, the ground reality is quite contrary.

Comparing the two cities, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) posted a picture on his twitter comparing Delhi Air Quality Index (401) with Hyderabad AQI at 39 on November 1. “Yet another reason why I love being in #Hyderabadvis-a-vis #Delhi (Am being mean),” read his tweet.

Just days after his tweet, the air quality of the city has declined to 102 on November 4. Several other citizens also made similar comparisons on social media.When analysed, the pattern of increase in air pollution levels in the city suggested that there has been an overall increase in the major pollutants in the past few years.