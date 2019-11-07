IIT-Hyd doubles its PPOs this yr

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of pre-placement (PPO) offers have almost doubled at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) this year to 37, as compared to last year’s 19, which include two international offers.

According to a media release by the IIT-H, most of the offers have come from the IT/ITES sector and are mostly for the under graduate students. Companies that offered PPOs to students include Microsoft, DE Shaw, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Arcesium, Arista Networks etc.

The phase-I of campus placements for this academic year will go on from Dec 1 to Dec 20 and the second phase will start from January and go on till end of the year. A total of 476 students registered for campus placement this year. In phase-I of internship programme, students bagged 86 offers from 25 companies, including six international offers.