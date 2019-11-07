Home Cities Hyderabad

IPS probationer’s wife accuses police of inaction

Even after registering a case, the police harassed her instead of arresting her husband, she said.

Published: 07th November 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavana, wife of IPS trainee officer, shows her certificate of marriage of proof at Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Alleging police inaction, Birudula Bhavana, wife of an IPS probationer on Wednesday said her husband, K Venkata Maheswara Reddy who she has accused of cheating her, is yet to be arrested. She claimed that her husband rejected her after being selected as an IPS, stating that his family will not accept her as she comes from the Madiga community, a scheduled caste.

Speaking at a press conference, Bhavana said, “Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh M Bagawat told me not to disturb him as he is now an IPS officer.” She alleged that the investigating officers, was being “rude” to them and verbally abused her brother. She accused the police of trying to hush up the case.According to 28-year-old Bhavana, the police registered an FIR against K Venkata Maheswara Reddy after over two months of receiving a complaint. In the name of conducting counselling sessions they delayed registering a case, she alleged. Even after registering a case, the police harassed her instead of arresting her husband, she said.

She alleged that her husband displayed caste discrimination after being selected to one of the country’s highly regarded post.“He told me that he would tell about our marriage after he achieving civil servant’s post. As his wife, I believed him and encouraged him while he was preparing for civilis. Soon after he was selected as an IPS, he started discriminating against me, and said he has a marriage proposal where he is getting `200 crore as dowry,” said Bhavana, a South Central Railway employee. She alleged that her husband treated as an untouchable thereafter.

Bhavana said that her husband sent two friends Pavan Kumar Reddy and K Nagendra Reddy who threatened her with serious consequences if she did not take divorce.“Pavan Kumar Reddy misbehaved with me in front of my husband, and he remained silent. Pavan asked me what would I take to leave him saying things like this are common in your (Madiga) community,” she said.

However, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bagawat refused the allegations in a statement. He said, “Investigation done so far has proceeded on correct lines.” The police said that they have opposed the bail petition moved by the accused in the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp