IPS probationer’s wife accuses police of inaction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging police inaction, Birudula Bhavana, wife of an IPS probationer on Wednesday said her husband, K Venkata Maheswara Reddy who she has accused of cheating her, is yet to be arrested. She claimed that her husband rejected her after being selected as an IPS, stating that his family will not accept her as she comes from the Madiga community, a scheduled caste.

Speaking at a press conference, Bhavana said, “Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh M Bagawat told me not to disturb him as he is now an IPS officer.” She alleged that the investigating officers, was being “rude” to them and verbally abused her brother. She accused the police of trying to hush up the case.According to 28-year-old Bhavana, the police registered an FIR against K Venkata Maheswara Reddy after over two months of receiving a complaint. In the name of conducting counselling sessions they delayed registering a case, she alleged. Even after registering a case, the police harassed her instead of arresting her husband, she said.

She alleged that her husband displayed caste discrimination after being selected to one of the country’s highly regarded post.“He told me that he would tell about our marriage after he achieving civil servant’s post. As his wife, I believed him and encouraged him while he was preparing for civilis. Soon after he was selected as an IPS, he started discriminating against me, and said he has a marriage proposal where he is getting `200 crore as dowry,” said Bhavana, a South Central Railway employee. She alleged that her husband treated as an untouchable thereafter.

Bhavana said that her husband sent two friends Pavan Kumar Reddy and K Nagendra Reddy who threatened her with serious consequences if she did not take divorce.“Pavan Kumar Reddy misbehaved with me in front of my husband, and he remained silent. Pavan asked me what would I take to leave him saying things like this are common in your (Madiga) community,” she said.

However, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bagawat refused the allegations in a statement. He said, “Investigation done so far has proceeded on correct lines.” The police said that they have opposed the bail petition moved by the accused in the High Court.