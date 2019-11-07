Man stabs wife to death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old man killed his wife by stabbing her with a sharp weapon and later, surrendered before the police in Habeebnagar limits on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Tahera, 35, a resident of Habeebnagar. According to police, the accused.

Saleem, and the victim, used to quarrel regularly. Saleem used to often assault her in an inebriated condition. On Tuesday night, heated arguments took place between them over a petty issue. In a fit of rage, Saleem stabbed her to death. Later he walked into the police station and surrendered before the police. Police registered a case against him.