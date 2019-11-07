Many parts of Hyderabad still waterlogged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monsoon has gone but the problem of waterlogging continues to haunt several parts of the city. Having reeled under waterlogging problem for years, the hapless residents of Lingojiduda area heaved a sigh of relief after Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected the area on Wednesday and instructed the GHMC officials to find a permanent solution.

“Apart from motorists, pedestrians are also facing inconvenience. Waterlogged roads make it very difficult to for people to walk,” K Sumitha, a resident, said. According to GMHC officials, as the storm water drains are not desilted in the area, they do not allow the water to pass through them, resulting in waterlogging. “Openings of most of the drains in the area are blocked, as many roadside vendors have set up illegal construction covering the mouth of the open drains. As a result GHMC could not de-slit drains for a long time,” a GHMC official told Express.

In the last few days, many residents also took to Twitter, narrating the woes faced while they commuted on these roads. Reacting to these complaints, Mayor Rammohan along with MLA Sudheer Reddy, ENC project officer Sridhar, and others, inspected the Lingojiduda area.

“We have observed that open drains in Lingojiguda division are closed and used for parking, hence cannot be cleaned resulting in clogging. Suggested to break the slabs on nalas and instructed to arrange jetting machines for desiltation immediately,” the mayor’s tweet read. Within hours of the mayor’s tweet, de-silting works were taken up providing relief to the people. However, the problem of waterlogging continues in several other areas of the city.