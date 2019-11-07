Home Cities Hyderabad

Motive behind tahsildar’s murder still unclear: Police

The Rachakonda police intensified the investigation into tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy and her driver Gurunadham’s murder to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome act.

Tahasildhar Vijaya Reddy was burt by Suresh of Goreli village in Nalgonda district in her office in Hayatnagar on Monday. | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD /SURYAPETA: The Rachakonda police intensified the investigation into tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy and her driver Gurunadham’s murder to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome act. On Wednesday, the investigators questioned several people in Gowrelli village, and staff at the Abdullapurmet tahsildar’s office. The revenue officials too conducted an internal inquiry on the disputed land.

During the investigation, it came to light that nearly 130 acres out of 416 acres of disputed land under survey number 96 and 97 in Gowrelli village are in possession by nearly 40 families from the same village. The 416 acres was in the name of one Raja Ananda Rao, while the parcel of 130 acres of land was under tenancy agreement in the name of one Habibulla in revenue records.

Latha, wife of Kura Suresh

However, the said land has been in the possession and being cultivated by 40 families of Gowrelli village, including Kura Suresh who attacked the tahsildar. The accused Suresh and others are staking a claim for the land stating that since they are in its possession for many years, it should be registered in their names. Several civil cases are pending in joint collector’s court and the High Court.As there are many people involved in the land disputes, the police are suspecting others’ role or conspiracy in the attack.

“We are investigating the role of the people connected to the disputed land beside inquiring with revenue officials of Abdullapurmet tahsildar to ascertain the motives behind the  murder,” said an investigating officer. He added that they recorded the statement of Subash Reddy, the husband of slain tahsildar.Gurunatham’s funeral held at native villageThe funeral of Gurunatham, the driver of slain tahasildar Vijaya Reddy was conducted at his native village of Velidanda, Garidepally mandal on Wednesday.

He would not commit such a crime on his own: Killer’s wife 
Expressing that Kura Suresh was used by someone to kill tahasildar Ch Vijaya Reddy, his wife Latha on Wednesday said that he was often nervous and would not commit such a crime on his own. Latha said that she recalled Suresh telling her that their land is in trouble. “Suresh’s father Krishnaiah, and uncle Durgaiah used to go to the tahsildar’s office to probe on the status of the land. He rarely went, I still can’t believe that he has done this,” Latha said. She added that her family is going through financial troubles due to which they decided to sell their house. “I thought he was busy finding a buyer,” Latha said

