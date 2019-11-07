Now, MANUU Chancellor shoots off letter to President

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The saga of allegations and counter allegations between the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) continued on Wednesday, as the Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed shot off a letter to the President and MANUU Visitor, Ram Nath Kovind.

In his letter, Ahmed mentioned that he joined as the Chancellor of MANUU at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had asked him “...to go there and do some good and honest work”, owing to his image of being an “activist and a community-worker.’’

Ahmed further said that once he joined the university, complaints about the VC started to pour in. When he looked into the allegations, he reportedly did not receive cooperation from the varsity. In his letter, the Chancellor also asked the President to accept the V-C, Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz’s resignation, calling the V-C “corrupt and untrustworthy”.

The MANUU V-C had recently written to the President, complaining of “continuous torture and harassment” by the Chancellor. He also accused the Chancellor of making false allegations against him despite various reports absolving him of any wrongdoing.