Exhilarating Gatka performances mark Nagar Keertan by Sikhs in Hyderabad

The 550th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak falls on November 12.

A young boy performing Gatka during the Nagar Keertan in Secunderaba.

A young boy performing Gatka during the Nagar Keertan in Secunderaba. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exhilarating display of the Sikh martial art form Gatka, rendering of Shabad keertans, carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji, and Nishan Sahebans marked the colourful Nagar Keertan, taken out by the city’s Sikh community from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad as part of the 550th birthday celebrations of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

The 550th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak falls on November 12. As part of the ongoing celebrations, a holy procession was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad on Thursday which passed through Clock Tower, BATA, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel, and reached Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening.

Prabandhak Committee presidents, S Gurcharan Singh Bagga and S Baldev Singh Bagga, said that Nagar Keertan  was marked with carrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahibji, a revered scripture of Sikhs, on a beautifully decorated vehicle; followed by ‘Nishaan Sahebans’, religious flag bearers, and a demonstration of Gatka skills by young Sikhs. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani Jathas. 

The Sikh youths hailing from Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha, among other Jathas displayed their extraordinary gatka skills by performing larger-than-life exercises with their blunt weapons, kirpans, swords.

The breathtaking performances attracted passersby all along the procession routes. Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were provided to the devotees throughout the route.Another Nagar Keertan will be taken out on Saturday at 4 pm from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj.

