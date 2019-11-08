Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA to take up land pooling in Medchal and RR districts

Serving as a facilitator, HMDA will provide necessary infrastructure like roads, water supply, drainage, electricity and proportionately share the plots with landowners.
 

Published: 08th November 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is gearing up to develop plots under its Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) at two locations - Pratap Singaram and Korremula of Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal-Malkajgri district in 1,575 acres and 456 acres in Mokila village in Shankerpally of Rangareddy district. A notification was issued for the LPS, appealing to farmers and willing landowners to partner with HMDA in the scheme.

To promote efficient, sustainable and equitable development in urban areas, land pooling is an efficient mechanism for planned development.  The LPS gives an option to farmers to become partners in the development process. The LPS is regarded as one of the best readjustment techniques for urban environment, infrastructure and supply of urban land without external investment. 

Farmers or owners with small portions of land can form groups and partner with HMDA under the LPS and reap benefits of the scheme, HMDA officials said. The officials said the farmers would get the brand ‘developed by HMDA’ so that the market value would be more compared to other lands. The farmers will get well-serviced housing plots with world-class infrastructure like water supply, power, sewerage, parks, sewerage treatment plants (STPs) etc., and can sell or build as per their requirements. The farmers will also get reconstituted land from the HMDA which enhances the land value and saleability. 

The LPS is a public participatory mechanism where every farmer will get their proportionate and equitable land. The scheme will help to develop and expand the city in a planned manner. The process of LPS is transparent and it will be clear between the HMDA and the farmers, landowners as there are no middlemen.  There is a potential for the development of commercial and institutional activity around the LPS area. The land reserved for all social infrastructure like parks, playgrounds, community halls will be a part of the scheme.  Sharing of developable area of the scheme between landowners and HMDA will be in a definite ratio based on the project cost.

Transparency ensured

The Land Pooling Scheme is a public participatory mechanism where every farmer will get their proportionate and equitable land.

The scheme will help to develop and expand the city in a planned manner. The process of LPS is transparent and  it will be clear between the HMDA and the farmers, landowners as there are no middlemen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HMDA
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp