HMDA to take up land pooling in Medchal and RR districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is gearing up to develop plots under its Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) at two locations - Pratap Singaram and Korremula of Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal-Malkajgri district in 1,575 acres and 456 acres in Mokila village in Shankerpally of Rangareddy district. A notification was issued for the LPS, appealing to farmers and willing landowners to partner with HMDA in the scheme.

To promote efficient, sustainable and equitable development in urban areas, land pooling is an efficient mechanism for planned development. The LPS gives an option to farmers to become partners in the development process. The LPS is regarded as one of the best readjustment techniques for urban environment, infrastructure and supply of urban land without external investment.

Farmers or owners with small portions of land can form groups and partner with HMDA under the LPS and reap benefits of the scheme, HMDA officials said. The officials said the farmers would get the brand ‘developed by HMDA’ so that the market value would be more compared to other lands. The farmers will get well-serviced housing plots with world-class infrastructure like water supply, power, sewerage, parks, sewerage treatment plants (STPs) etc., and can sell or build as per their requirements. The farmers will also get reconstituted land from the HMDA which enhances the land value and saleability.

The LPS is a public participatory mechanism where every farmer will get their proportionate and equitable land. The scheme will help to develop and expand the city in a planned manner. The process of LPS is transparent and it will be clear between the HMDA and the farmers, landowners as there are no middlemen. There is a potential for the development of commercial and institutional activity around the LPS area. The land reserved for all social infrastructure like parks, playgrounds, community halls will be a part of the scheme. Sharing of developable area of the scheme between landowners and HMDA will be in a definite ratio based on the project cost.

Transparency ensured



