Home Cities Hyderabad

Ragpicker in Hyderabad injured after box in garbage explodes

Nirmala along with two other women was collecting plastic material from the garbage dumps in Vijayapuri colony under Meerpet police limits of Rachakonda commissionerate.

Published: 08th November 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad blast

Police and locals at the blast site in Hyderabad's Meerpet area (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman was injured in a mysterious explosion at Meerpet in Hyderabad on Thursday. The explosion occurred when N Nirmala, a ragpicker, picked up a plastic container from a garbage dump and tried to open it forcefully. She suffered injuries on her left leg and right hand. 

She was rushed to the hospital and her condition is said to be out of danger now.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that there was no reason to panic and the situation has been brought under control.

According to police, Nirmala along with two other women was collecting plastic material from the garbage dumps in Vijayapuri colony under Meerpet police limits of Rachakonda commissionerate.

She picked up the container and went a few steps ahead. In the process of opening it, she hit the container to a cement block on the roadside.

As a result, the container exploded with a loud noise, leaving the residents panic-stricken. The police clarified that the incident could have occurred due to a chemical reaction. The plastic container could be containing a chemical which could have led to the explosion.

Bomb disposal squads, clues team and forensic experts arrived at the spot and collected clues. They will be sent for forensic analysis. Only then the cause of the explosion will be known, said Meerpet police officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad blast Meerpet ragpicker injured
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp