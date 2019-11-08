Ragpicker in Hyderabad injured after box in garbage explodes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman was injured in a mysterious explosion at Meerpet in Hyderabad on Thursday. The explosion occurred when N Nirmala, a ragpicker, picked up a plastic container from a garbage dump and tried to open it forcefully. She suffered injuries on her left leg and right hand.

She was rushed to the hospital and her condition is said to be out of danger now.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that there was no reason to panic and the situation has been brought under control.

According to police, Nirmala along with two other women was collecting plastic material from the garbage dumps in Vijayapuri colony under Meerpet police limits of Rachakonda commissionerate.

She picked up the container and went a few steps ahead. In the process of opening it, she hit the container to a cement block on the roadside.

As a result, the container exploded with a loud noise, leaving the residents panic-stricken. The police clarified that the incident could have occurred due to a chemical reaction. The plastic container could be containing a chemical which could have led to the explosion.

Bomb disposal squads, clues team and forensic experts arrived at the spot and collected clues. They will be sent for forensic analysis. Only then the cause of the explosion will be known, said Meerpet police officials.