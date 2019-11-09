10k runners enrol for Hyderabad 10K Run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The official race T-shirts and medals of this year’s Hyderabad 10K Run were unveiled on Friday at an event held in the city by Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy and Tollywood actor Nikhil, in the presence of film producer Suresh Babu. This 17th annual run, which will be held at 5 am on November 24 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, is reportedly the oldest and biggest running event in South India. This year, the Run’s theme is ‘My City My Run’. ‘#RunToBeFree’ is aimed at bringing the city together for a common cause to promote health, fitness and sports among people and to encourage them to lead happy and healthy lives.

Speaking on the occasion, NVS Reddy said, “On the race day, Metro Rail services from different routes to Khairatabad metro station would be operated from early morning to enable runners to reach the venue on time.” He also mentioned that with Metro Rail and a host of other high quality infrastructure projects and active social events like 10K Run, Hyderabad is becoming a globally attractive destination for living and investments.

Explaining the route, Murali Nannapaneni of Hyderabad 10K Run Foundation said that the race will start at People’s Plaza and cover a distance of 10 km around Hussain Sagar. He added that nearly 10,000 runners have registered thus far.