LRS application deadline extended to  Dec 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has directed the Urban Local Bodies including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to dispose the pending Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications up to December 31, 2019.

Thousands of LRS applications have been pending with GHMC, HMDA, ULBs and UDAs due to shortfall in submission of documents, non-payment of LRS fee by the applicants and other related issues. Last year the State government stopped processing the pending applications after giving sufficient time till October 31, 2018 but the same could not be utilised by the people due to problems in payment of fees or not submitting the documents.

Realising that several more LRS applications are still pending, mostly in HMDA and GHMC areas for want of NOC from revenue, irrigation authorities with regard to title aspects, payment of balance charges etc, the State government has extended the deadline up to December 31 for pending applications in the following cases,

In the LRS applications which were received on or before the cutoff date of December 31, 2016 (ie, last date prescribed earlier for receipt of LRS applications) either the balance LRS amount or required documents were due from the applicants and where NOC is pending from departments.

GHMC has decided to organise LRS Mela on November 30 to hand over the approval orders of LRS applications in GHMC limits.

The GHMC Commissioner said that a total of 85,291 LRS applications were received, of which 28,935 were processed and 2,516 were rejected. For the remaining 25,726 applications shortfalls were intimated to the applicants and were told to submit them for further processing. The Commissioner reviewed the pending court cases, and instructed the Town Planning officials to take action on the orders within 15 days, failing which action would be initiated against the officials concerned.

Further, he said action should be initiated against illegal and unauthorised constructions and encroachments. In HMDA limits, about 36,000 applications were pending, of them 19,000 applicants have paid the dues and the remaining they have to pay the LRS charges. Once they pay the balance amount, the LRS orders would be issued.

Approval orders to be handed on Nov 30

GHMC has decided to organise LRS Mela on November 30 to hand over the approval orders in GHMC limits. It also said that action will be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments