Science & tech should be used to solve cases: Justice Chelameswar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need for setting up independent forensic science laboratories, former Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar said on Friday that a lack of technical evidence, the accused parties are getting acquitted in criminal cases while the common man fails to understand why this is so.

Speaking at the 12th anniversary celebrations of ‘Truth Labs’, in Hyderabad on Friday, Justice Jasti Chelameswar said that science and technology should be used to solve cases, while adding that the complications that arise from use of science should also be managed.

“Laws must be designed to meet the complications that arise from use of science and technology, which will have an interface especially in criminal cases.

“Technology creates a lot of complications and its implications are seen in law and society. Necessarily, the law must be designed to meet these complications.” He further said that there is a constant need to synchronise the development of architecture of law, the former judge said.

“There should be an interaction between stakeholders, including lawmakers, science experts, philosophers, etc, on how to create an architecture which can change with the society’s needs,” he opined while adding that artificial intelligence and biotechnology will change the world in the next few years, to an extent that one cannot imagine.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr KPC Gandhi, the farmer Inspector General and Director of Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratories, and the founder of Truth Labs said that the independent investigation agency was founded to assits people who cannot approach courts and the police due to various reasons.