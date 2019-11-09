Suresh went to Vijaya Reddy’s office only to threaten her with suicide, claims wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after her husband Kura Suresh -- who murdered tahsildar Vijaya Reddy on Monday -- succumbed to burns, Latha claimed that he told her at the hospital that he had gone to the tahsildar’s office only to threaten her with suicide. When she got aggressive, he set her on fire after pouring petrol over her, Suresh told Latha.

Latha further said that while Vijaya Reddy’s death pained her, she could not pardon the fact that her children would have to live without a father. Meanwhile, Suresh’s father Krishnaiah blamed revenue officials and the government for the land disputes, which ultimately pushed Suresh to take the drastic measure.

“In the fight for our own land, we lost our only son. Why don’t you rectify the records and settle the disputes now, even though it is too late,” he asked the officials.

Recollecting the brief conversation he had with Suresh while undergoing treatment at the burns ward of Osmania General Hospital, Latha said, “Suresh said that when he had visited her for the land documents, she began giving him a lot of excuses. He also told me that he had offered to give away our house to settle the land issue. But she did not accept this.”

“If I threatened to kill myself in her office, she might clear the land issue out of fear. But she became more aggressive and I set her on fire,” Suresh told his wife.

Soon after their conversation, his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Latha said that no farmer should die like her husband and urged the officials to settle land issues to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, police found that Suresh, who came out of the attack with burns, stopped a car on the highway and spoke to the people inside it. They are in the process of identifying the car and the people in it.