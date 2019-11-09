Home Cities Hyderabad

Suresh went to Vijaya Reddy’s office only to threaten her with suicide, claims wife

Latha said that no farmer should die like her husband and urged the officials to settle land issues to prevent such incidents.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after her husband Kura Suresh -- who murdered tahsildar Vijaya Reddy on Monday -- succumbed to burns, Latha claimed that he told her at the hospital that he had gone to the tahsildar’s office only to threaten her with suicide. When she got aggressive, he set her on fire after pouring petrol over her, Suresh told Latha.   

Latha further said that while Vijaya Reddy’s death pained her, she could not pardon the fact that her children would have to live without a father. Meanwhile, Suresh’s father Krishnaiah blamed revenue officials and the government for the land disputes, which ultimately pushed Suresh to take the drastic measure.

“In the fight for our own land, we lost our only son. Why don’t you rectify the records and settle the disputes now, even though it is too late,” he asked the officials.

Recollecting the brief conversation he had with Suresh while undergoing treatment at the burns ward of Osmania General Hospital, Latha said, “Suresh said that when he had visited her for the land documents, she began giving him a lot of excuses. He also told me that he had offered to give away our house to settle the land issue. But she did not accept this.”

“If I threatened to kill myself in her office, she might clear the land issue out of fear. But she became more aggressive and I set her on fire,” Suresh told his wife.

Soon after their conversation, his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Latha said that no farmer should die like her husband and urged the officials to settle land issues to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, police found that Suresh, who came out of the attack with burns, stopped a car on the highway and spoke to the people inside it. They are in the process of identifying the car and the people in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp