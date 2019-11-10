Home Cities Hyderabad

Minutes before marriage, groom in Hyderabad ends life at wedding venue

The incident occurred even as guests from the families of both the bridegroom and the bride were waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Published: 10th November 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 08:08 PM

Hyderabad groom suicide

N. S. Sandeep hanged himself at the function hall in Kompally in Medchal district. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Half-an-hour before tying the knot to make a new beginning in life, a software engineer committed suicide at a function hall on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.

N. S. Sandeep hanged himself at the function hall in Kompally in Medchal district.

The incident occurred even as guests from the families of both the bridegroom and the bride were waiting for the ceremony to begin. When the bridegroom, who was alone in a room for the make-up, did not come out, his relatives repeatedly knocked at the door. As there was no response, they broke open the door to find Sandeep hanging from the ceiling fan.

The incident shocked the guests and the celebrations turned into gloom.

A resident of Dilsukhnagar area in the city of Hyderabad, Sandeep was to enter the wedlock at 11.35 a.m. The reasons for his extreme step were not known.

A case was registered at Pet Basheerabad police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits. Police said they were investigating the reasons for Sandeep's suicide.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104 and Roshni- 040-66202000, 66202001.

