Nagar Keertan taken out to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Hyderabad

A Sikh martial art form, marked ‘Nagar Keertan’ was taken out as part of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of first Sikh Guru here on November 9.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:37 AM

People belonging to Sikh community take part in the ‘Nagar Keertan’ organised as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in Hyderabad.

People belonging to Sikh community take part in the ‘Nagar Keertan’ organised as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS, Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rendering of Shabad Keertans, carrying Guru Granth Sahib on a decorated  vehicle, carrying of Nishan Sahebans from various Sikh Gurudwaras in Hyderabad and breathtaking display of Gatka  skills, a Sikh martial art form, marked ‘Nagar Keertan’ taken out as part of 550th birth anniversary  celebrations of first Sikh Guru here on Saturday. 

Passing through the corridors of Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, Gurudwara  Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh and Putlibowli, the procession returned to Gurudwara in the evening.

Prabhandak  Committee presidents S Gurcharan Singh Bagga and S Baldev  Singh Bagga said that ‘Nagar Keertan’  was marked with carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji on a beautifully  decorated vehicle, along with ‘Nishaan Sahebans’ flagbearers of various Gurudwaras.  The youths hailing from Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha and other Gatka Jathas displayed their Sikh martial art form skills all along the procession.

