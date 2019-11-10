Tank Bund protests: ‘Supporters of Maoists pelted stones at cops’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the banned CPI (Maoist) party’s frontal organisations, including CPI (ML) New Democracy, were involved in pelting stones at police personnel along with protesters at Tank Bund on Saturday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that criminal cases would be registered against the stone pelters.



The pelting incidents occurred at seven areas in Tank Bund, injuring six police officers, he said. Anjani Kumar said that members of the said frontal organisation mingled with the protesting crowd near Tank Bund.