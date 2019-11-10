Home Cities Hyderabad

Trade licence fee to witness steep increase in Hyderabad?

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation now intends to calculate the trade licence fee based on area of the outlet and the locality it is being operated.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

trade financing, global trading

Currently, there are about 15-16 lakh structures in the city, which are assessed for property tax collection.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deciding to remove the maximum ceiling fixed on trade licences for various trade establishments in the twin cities, the licence fee for various trade establishments would be increased abnormally. This way the cash-starved GHMC proposes to fill its coffers.

As per the revised trade licence fee, the corporation will levy Rs 3 per sq.ft for single lane, Rs 4 per sq.ft for double lane and Rs 6 per sq.ft for more than two lanes without any maximum ceiling fixed. 

In January 2015, the GHMC had revised the rules for trade licences with the approval of general body. The fee has been fixed at Rs 3 per sq.ft for single lane with a maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000, Rs 4 per sq.ft for double lane with maximum ceiling of Rs 50,000 and Rs 6 per sq.ft for more than two lanes with Rs 2 lakh (Rs 2.5 lakh in case of corporate, branded hospitals and four or five star hotels) as GHMC at that time considered the existing rates of trade licence in some categories were abnormally high.

Therefore with a view to rationalise the rates, it gave approval for revised rates based on the width of the road on which the trade is situated irrespective of the type of trade with maximum ceiling as permissible under Section 622 (2) of the GHMC Act, 1955.

GHMC officials told Express that  the municipal corporation currently calculates and collects trade licence fee for business and commercial establishments, super markets, corporate hospitals, star hotels with a maximum ceiling of about Rs 2 lakh per outlet. 

This was resulting in a meagre fee collection for the corporation as irrespective of the outlet’s size, including malls, there was a maximum ceiling.

Currently, there are about 15-16 lakh structures in the city, which are assessed for property tax collection.

Of these, nearly 2 lakh structures were identified as commercial buildings, but only 70,000 establishments have obtained trade licence. There are lakhs of  commercial establishments in the city but not all of them have trade licences.

As a result, the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation is not able to generate enough revenue through trade licence fee. In the last financial year, it collected about Rs 55 crore and for the current financial year,  the GHMC  has set a target of collecting Rs 70-75 crore.

To make the process of seeking trade licences easy, the GHMC offering the facility of applying online, at e-Seva centres, citizen services centres and at circle offices. The GHMC authorities has also introduced self-declaration for obtaining trade licence online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Trade Financing
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp